Join hands to fight terrorism, RSS chief tells activists

Bhagwat seeks stringent measures against forcible conversions

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called upon the activists to fight against terrorism and save the country.

Participating in the RSS meeting titled ‘Godavari Sangamam’ in the town on Sunday, Mr. Bhagwat asked the people to stay with unity to achieve the goal of Akhanda Bharat.

“Now, we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. This is the time to recall the services of Alluri Sitaramaraju and other leaders who fought for the country,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat said some people were making forcible conversions by offering money. Stringent measures should be taken against religious conversions.

“I request the people to follow the principles of Swami Vivekananda and protect ‘dharma’, and fight against ‘adharma’,” the RSS chief said adding that all activists should take Sangh Prardhana.

Nagarjuna Construction company director A.S.N. Raju, Kshetra Saha Sangachalak Dusi Ramakrishna and Pranta Sangachalak Nagareddy Hari Kumar, Bhimavaram Vibhaag Sangachalak Manthena Ramachandra Raju, Rajahmundry Sangachalak Rimmalapudi Subba Raju and thousands of activists participated in the programme.