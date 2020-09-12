Jobless due to COVID, techie takes to bootlegging

Till a few months ago, M. Vamsikrishna Reddy used to earn handsomely as a web developer in Malyasia. After the COIVD pandemic broke out, he lost his job and was forced to return to India recently. Unable to find a decent job back home, he reportedly used his technical expertise in brewing illicit liquor to make some money.
When a special party of the Special Enforcement Bureau raided a house near Sri Padmavathi Mahila University in Tirupati West in the early hours of Saturday, they were surprised to find scientific apparatus used for the manufacture of illicit liquor. Reddy was arrested also liquor bottles procured from Karnataka were seized.
According to the SEB officials, Reddy, a resident of Thotapalle village of Pakala mandal, a B.Tech Graduate, had developed his own illicit liquor brewing unit with his technical skills, after reportedly watching the process on YouTube.
The seizures included 70 litres of ID liquor and 400 litres of fermented jaggery wash fit for distillation of liquor, and 44 bottles of brandy bottles each of 1,000 ml, procured from Karnataka. The SEB officials also suspect the alleged involvement of his brother, Vasu, in the contraband trade. A case was registered and the accused was sent for remand.
