JNU professor to lecture on economic crisis today

Prominent economist and professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, C. P. Chandrasekhar, will deliver Nanduri Prasada Rao memorial lecture on “Liquidity Crisis-Impact on People”, at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK) in city at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday (November 10).

A statement issued by MBVK secretary P. Murali Krishna said the event was being held to commemorate the prominent communist leader. Stating that all sectors in the country were facing economic crisis and purchasing power of the people had drastically come down, Mr. Murali Krishna said Prof. Chandrasekhar would throw light on the factors that had led to the current crisis.

Recalling Mr. Prasada Rao’s relentless fight for the rights of the poor and the needy, he said the former had made the best of his role as a Member of the Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha by raising pertinent issues related to the welfare of the lesser privileged sections.