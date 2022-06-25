JNTU-Kakinada suspends 11 engineering students for ragging junior

Action follows an alert from the UGC

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) authorities have suspended 11 B.Tech students for allegedly ragging a first year male student pursuing B.Tech on the university campus in Kakinada city.

All the 11 are staying in the university hostel. Two of them are from the third year chemical engineering stream and the others are second year students.

The university authorities have swung into action following a written complaint lodged by the victim's family with the University Grants Commission.

The UGC has forwarded the complaint to the JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. V. R. Prasada Raju and Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu seeking action.

“The 11 students have been suspended from the university for two months. They have also been suspended from the academic activity for two weeks,” Mr. Prasada Raju told The Hindu.

The victim was given additional written assignments by the accused during the alleged ragging. "The exact mode of ragging, the day and the place where it took place are yet to be established. An internal inquiry committee on ragging is investigating the issue. The Kakinada city police are also probing it," said Prof. Prasada Raju.

On the other hand, the police are yet to initiate any legal action in the matter.