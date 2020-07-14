Andhra Pradesh

JNTU-K to celebrate platinum jubilee

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) is all set to celebrate the platinum jubilee of its University College of Engineering, Kakinada (UCE-K) on July 16 through online streaming.

In an official release, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Ramalinga Raju said, “Former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director Dr. E. Sreedharan, Santa Biotech chairman K.V. Varaprasada Rao and A.P. State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy will take part in the celebrations through online mode.”

The UCE-K website, ucekacademics.ac.in, will be launched during the celebrations.

