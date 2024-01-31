JNTU-K confers honorary doctorate on V. Rajanna, TCS President (Technology)

January 31, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KAKINADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University -Kakinada (JNTU-K) S. Abdul Nazeer on January 31 conferred honorary doctoral degree (honoris causa) on V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) President (Technology, Software and Services), during its 10th convocation.

Addressing the gathering, Rear Admiral (Retired) of the Indian Navy Sattaluri Venkata Seshachary, who was the chief guest, advised the students to constantly update and enhance their knowledge of the changing technologies.

Mr. Venkata Seshacharya also asked the youth to focus on research and development to suit the needs of the Indian Navy.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer presented Ph.D. degree to 64 students and gold medals to 21 during the convocation.

University Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju presented a report on the ongoing academic activities.