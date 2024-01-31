GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNTU-K confers honorary doctorate on V. Rajanna, TCS President (Technology)

Governor Abdul Nazeer presents Ph.D. degree to 64 students and gold medals to 21 during the 10th convocation of JNTU-K

January 31, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conferring honorary doctorate on V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services President (Technology, Software and Services), during the 10th convocation of JNTU-Kakinada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conferring honorary doctorate on V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services President (Technology, Software and Services), during the 10th convocation of JNTU-Kakinada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University -Kakinada (JNTU-K) S. Abdul Nazeer on January 31 conferred honorary doctoral degree (honoris causa) on V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) President (Technology, Software and Services), during its 10th convocation.

Addressing the gathering, Rear Admiral (Retired) of the Indian Navy Sattaluri Venkata Seshachary, who was the chief guest, advised the students to constantly update and enhance their knowledge of the changing technologies.

Mr. Venkata Seshacharya also asked the youth to focus on research and development to suit the needs of the Indian Navy.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer presented Ph.D. degree to 64 students and gold medals to 21 during the convocation.

University Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju presented a report on the ongoing academic activities.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.