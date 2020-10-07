JEE (Advanced) toppers attribute success to hard work and family support

Jintendra and Gangula Bhuvan Reddy eager to join IIT-Bombay

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a real spoilsport. Or else, I would be celebrating my achievement by hosting a party,” says Landa Jitendra, who secured all-India first rank in the OBC category and 14th rank in the open category in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020, the results of which were declared on Monday. He secured a score of 318/396.

Speaking to The Hindu from his native village Lavidam in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district, Jintendra says the lockdown, which led to the shutdown of the coaching centre, forcing him to stay at home and prepare for the exam, was a major challenge. “There was internet connectivity issue but my parents were a constant support. They would encourage me not to lose heart and be focussed on my preparation,” he said.

His father is into transport business and mother a home-maker. “I dedicated 12 to 13 hours in a day for my preparation and now that I have cracked this exam, I can’t wait to join IIT-Bombay, where I always wanted to be,” says the youngster who wants to be a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a multi-national company.

Gangula Bhuvan Reddy, the All-India second ranker in open category (345/396 marks) is a native of Proddutur in Kadapa district. “I decided to do whatever it takes to secure a good rank in the JEE to bag a seat in IIT-Bombay, one of the premier institutes of the country, when I was in class 9,” he said, informing that he wants to pursue a course in Computer Science and set up his own company some day.

“Based on the answer key, I knew that I would be among the top three. I am slightly disappointed for having missed the first position by a whisker but convinced myself thinking that the first ranker would definitely worked a tad harder than me,” he chuckles. Chirag Falor of Pune bagged the All-India first rank with a score of 352/396.

Both attributed their success to constant hard work, support from people around them and a steely resolve to make it to the top.

Besides the two toppers, four others from the State bagged ranks below 50 and five candidates secured ranks between 50 and 100 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.