J.C. Prabhakar Reddy is desperate for TDP MLA ticket, says Tadipatri MLA

August 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddi has said that Municipality Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy is desperate to be in the good books of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for an MLA ticket.

Addressing the media at the R&B Guest House here, Mr. Peddareddi accused Mr. Prabhakar Reddy of making baseless allegations against him. “His family did nothing for the people of Tadipatri but cheated them. Now, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy is stopping all development works in Tadipatri including water schemes, road widening, and other civic works,” he said.

The MLA alleged Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was opposing the construction of a compound wall around the government junior college. “He is making false statements on the road specifications adjoining the compound wall,” the MLA said.

Mr. Peddareddi also accused Mr. Prabhakar Reddy of hatching a conspiracy to kill his brother and sister to gain public sympathy in the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, a police party was posted at the junior college zone to prevent the entry of the TDP and YSRCP activists over the issue pertaining to the construction of the compound wall.