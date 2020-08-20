Andhra Pradesh

J.C. Prabhakar getsbail in SC/ST case

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy  

Former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, who is lodged in Kadapa Central Prison in a SC/ ST atrocities Case was granted bail on Wednesday.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy made an application for bail in the SC, ST court on health grounds as he is suffering from COVID-9 and has crossed 60 years of age.

He prayed that he be permitted to undergo treatment in a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad as he has other health issues also.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was granted bail in the BS-III vehicles illegal sale case, but while returning to Tadipatri from Kadapa, had allegedly shouted at police inspector Devender leading to another case filed against him and getting arrested again last week.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 7:40:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jc-prabhakar-getsbail-in-scst-case/article32399598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story