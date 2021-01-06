Jawan’s body reaches his native village

The mortal remains of Reddeppa Naidu, a soldier who was martyred at the border recently, reached his native Panapakam village in Chandragiri constituency of Chittoor district.
The jawan, who had served the Indian Army for 14 years and was promoted recently, breathed his last while on duty in Jammu on January 2. His fellow soldiers found him lying unconscious in the snow-covered region and rushed him to the army hospital, where he was declared brought dead. As the soldier was expected to visit home for the ensuing Pongal festival, the grief-stricken family members burst out in tears on seeing his body. He is survived by wife Reddemma and two children -- Satvik (9) and Nishita (6).
Financial aid
TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who is also the local legislator, announced ₹5 lakh as financial assistance to the bereaved family. He paid tributes to the soldier’s mortal remains at the village and also consoled the family members. “The nation has lost a patriot and a valiant soldier,” he said. Hundreds of residents of the nearby villages thronged the village to pay tributes to the martyred soldier.
