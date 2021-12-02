Jawad cyclone | CM deputes senior IAS officers to north Andhra districts

India Meteorological Department has a given a cyclone warning in northern parts of Andhra Pradesh, valid up to December

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation ahead of the cyclone Jawad, warned in the India Meteorological Department forecast, and ordered officials to take necessary steps to mitigate its impact.

He spoke to the Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts over the phone and inquired about their preparedness.

The CM instructed the Collectors to arrange relief camps wherever required before the cyclone hits the coast as a precautionary measure.

He wanted people living in low-lying areas to be moved to safety as a priority.

Mr. Reddy entrusted the responsibility of monitoring preparatory and relief works in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts to senior IAS officers H. Arun Kumar, Kantilal Dande and J. Syamala Rao.

The senior officials have been asked to camp in the respected districts to get going as the cyclone posed a threat.