Jashith case: police clueless on kidnappers’ identity

The kidnap of UKG student N. Jashith has become a tough case for the East Godavari police to crack.

Though the kidnappers had released the boy, who had then been safely handed over to his parents, N. Venkata Ramana and Nagavalli in Mandavalli town, there has been no relief for the investigation officers.

Seventeen teams worked for the safe release of Jasith, but the police could not get any clue on the identity of the kidnappers, the place where they had confined the boy or the reason for the kidnap. The CCTV footage and mobile phone call data did not help the police much in the case.

Police suspect that the kidnappers are known to Venkata Ramana’s family, as the boy was let off safely and he had stayed for more than two days without any fear with the accused.

Kidnappers spoke in local accent and treated the boy well. The miscreants knew the area well and committed the offence in a planned manner. The gang executed their plan meticulously without leaving any clue, the investigators said.

They were also trying to trace a few persons who had enquired for rented houses in the locality a few days before the kidnap.

Inquiry at three places

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the police had questioned many suspects and expressed the confidence that the kidnappers would be arrested soon.

“We are inquiring about the family members, friends and neighbours’ possible role in the offence. Venkata Ramana and his wife worked in Srikakulam and Devarapalli in West Godavari and Mandapeta. The investigation teams are probing the case at all three places,” the SP said.

“Police have taken the kidnap case seriously as movement of some professional gangs has been traced in A.P. and the neighbouring States,” Mr. Nayeem said.