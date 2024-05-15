Japanese delegates visit Sri City in Tirupati

Takahashi Muneo, the newly appointed Consul General of Japan in Chennai, on Wednesday, made his maiden visit to Sri City, an integrated business city and Special Economic Zone in Tirupati.

Sri City’s senior vice-president (marketing), R. Shivshankar, formally received the delegate and extended a warm welcome to the team. He showed them around the campus and provided a comprehensive overview of the industrial hub.

During his visit, Mr. Muneo called on the Japanese Industries Association at Sri City, engaged in a discussion with the team to learn how they established their base here and sought information about their future requirements.

The team also visited the production facilities of Japanese companies such as Isuzu, Aisan and THK to observe the ongoing industrial activity.