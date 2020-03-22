Janata Curfew: An unusually desolate temple town Tirupati

The temple city of Tirupati appeared unusually desolate with no sign of the tens of thousands of devotees visiting the abode of Lord Venkateswara everyday. Though the inflow started dwindling since a couple of days after the TTD cancelled darshan, local residents also stayed indoors, taking a cue from the call given by the central government to observe self imposed exile in the name of Janata curfew.

The APSRTC central bus station, railway station and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple located in the core city area looked deserted from dawn. People voluntarily stayed home to keep the Covid-19 at bay.

Empty roads and pilgrim complexes

Srinivasam and Vishnu Nivasam, the two massive pilgrims accommodation complexes located in the heart of the city having around a 1,000 rooms, sported a never-before sight of emptiness.

The Tamil Nadu government announcing to shut down its borders with the neighbouring states also impacted the inflow of passengers by road.

Vegan by fear

Leela Mahal Centre, known for the clutter of poultry, mutton and fish markets, and abuzz on Sundays. But it was an altogether different sight this Sunday thanks to the Janata curfew. The scare over the spread of the virus through non-vegetarian food, though rubbished by the industry as unfounded, had already taken a toll on the poultry and meat business, and the Janata Curfew apparently only exacerbated it.

Missing the morning cuppa

Denizens had the first bitter experience of the day when many missed their first sip of coffee due to non-supply of milk by retail vendors, which was reportedly hoarded out of panic.

However, it was business as usual for policemen, sanitary workers, and journalists who were seen guarding the junctions or busily roaming around the streets on duty.