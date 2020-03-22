Andhra Pradesh

Janata Curfew: Not much activity as people stay home in Prakasam and Nellore districts

It was curtains down for a cinema hall following COVID-19 scare in Nellore on Friday.

As Janata Curfew began on Sunday morning, there was not much activity across Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh.

All roads in Nellore, where the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the State, wore a deserted look as people voluntarily confined themselves to their homes.

Those who arrived at the bus and railway stations at Ongole, which reported the second coronavirus case in the State, were seen wearing masks or covering their face with handkerchiefs and hastened to their homes.

Vegetable vendors and hawkers took part voluntarily in the curfew and people out on walks completed their daily routine well before 7.00 a.m.

People were seen visiting places of worship at dawn before the temples were shut at 7.00 a.m.

