Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan accuses A.P. CM of dividing communities for political gain

April 21, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NARSAPUR (WEST GODAVARI)

Accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of dividing the people for his political mileage, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on April 21 (Sunday) said that he would continue to reunite the communities.

Addressing a gathering during his election campaign, Varahi Vijaya Bheri, in West Godavari district, Mr. Pawan Kalayan said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to divide every community for political gain and the Dalits are the worst hit.”

Referring to YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Dalit youth, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the ruling party openly extended support to the MLC by allowing him to attend the official programmes.

In response to YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s remarks on actor K. Chiranjeevi’s support for the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I advise Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy not to drag my brother’s name into political discourse. I had maintained silence when my brother supported the YSRCP’s three-capital policy. We will not spare anybody including Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy if anybody interferes into our personal and family life.”

Leasing out water bodies

Mr. Pawan Kalyan promised to repeal GO.No.217, which permits leasing out of public water bodies, if the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance was voted to power. As many as 582 tanks spreading over more than 76,000 hectares are eligible to be leased out as per the G.O.217, he pointed out.

“Development of Andhra Pradesh will only be possible with the handholding support from the BJP at the Centre. I have insisted on the alliance with the BJP. The BJP leadership is standing by us for the development of the State. The commissioning of the Polavaram irrigation project will also be possible if the alliance comes to power,” he said.

The JSP president also promised to sanction a bridge across the Vasista, a distributary of the Godavari, between Narsapuram and Sakhinetipalli. In 2019, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to sanction the bridge, but it remains fulfilled, he pointed out.

Konaseema Railway project

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also said that the Dokka Seetamanna Canteens of the JSP and Anna Canteens of the TDP would run simultaneously. “The Konaseema railway project has been ignored. It will be commissioned with the support of the Centre if the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance comes to power,” he said.

“Our alliance will revive the Narsapur lace industry with better marketing opportunities and the aquaculture industry that was hit due to the hike in power charges during the YSRCP rule,” he added.