Jana Sena Party rebel candidate vows to develop Parvatipuram Assembly constituency

April 26, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP rebel candidate Akkivarapu Mohana Rao submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer in Parvatipuram on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, who is contesting as an Independent from Parvatipuram Assembly segment, on Friday said that Parvatipuram town witnessed little progress even after the formation of new district two years ago. Mr. Mohana Rao said that he would strive hard for the establishment of new industries and development of the constituency if he was elected.

Mr. Mohana Rao, who could not get ticket due to allocation of the seat to the TDP in seat- sharing agreement, said that many scheduled castes and tribal associations extended their wholehearted support to him. Mr.Mohana Rao said that the JSP’s expansion in tribal areas was curtailed with the alliance which would not benefit the party in the long run.

