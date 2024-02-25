Jana Sena Party high command asks Kandula Durgesh to contest from Nidadavole Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) high command has asked its Political Affairs Committee member Kandula Durgesh to contest from Nidadavole Assembly constituency, a week after he was told to contest from the Rajamahendravaram rural constituency.

Last week, JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan reportedly told Mr. Durgesh to prepare to contest from Rajamahendravaram rural constituency, in which YSR Congress Party is fielding B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna.

Speaking to a section of newsmen here on Sunday, Mr. Durgesh said, “I have been directed by Mr. Pawan Kalyan to accept the proposal to contest from Nidadavole instead of Rajamahendravaram rural. In principle, I have accepted the decision by the high command.” “I want to be with the Jana Sena Party and contribute for its success by following the directions of the high command,” he said.

Meanwhile, six-time MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has reportedly succeeded in convincing the TDP high command to field him from the Rajamahendravaram rural Assembly constituency. Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary, is the sitting MLA of Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency.