Jana Sena Party condemns ‘continuing attacks’ on leaders of opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh

September 07, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has condemned the “continuing attacks” on the leaders of the opposition parties allegedly perpetrated by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“People are going to dislodge it (YSRCP) from power in the 2024 elections,” Mr. Manohar said while addressing the media at Tenali on September 7 (Thursday).

The YSRCP would pay a heavy price for all the follies it had committed in the last more than four years, the JSP leader asserted.

Mr. Manohar said that fundamental rights were applicable to the political parties also, and depriving them of the rights was reprehensible. He pointed out that the YSRCP leaders and activists had provoked JSP president Pawan Kalyan during the Jana Vani programmein Visakhapatnam, but he maintained restraint, so did the JSP cadres. Attempt-to-murder cases were then booked on 42 JSP leaders to intimidate them, he alleged.

The TDP leaders were not spared of the atrocities. The YSRCP seemed to be of the opinion that it could achieve its political objectives by threatening and attacking leaders of the opposition parties. The YSRCP should better remember that no party would be at the helm permanently, and behave accordingly.