Jana Sena Party cadre aspires for at least two LS seats in erstwhile Srikakulam district

The party developed a good network in the region and has good winning chances in almost all constituencies of the erstwhile district, says JSP leader Pisini Chandramohan

February 29, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Pisini Chandramohan, JSP president, erstwhile Srikakulam district

Pisini Chandramohan, JSP president, erstwhile Srikakulam district | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president of the erstwhile Srikakulam district, Pisini Chandramohan, urged the party’s high command to negotiate at least two seats with its alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) since the JSP had a strong network in many areas including Etcherla, Palasa, Patapatnam and Srikakulam Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the media here on February 29 (Thursday), he said that he met JSP president Pawan Kalyan at Tadepalligudem on Wednesday and explained the party’s position in the district. The party developed good leaders and cadre in all areas, and has good winning chances in almost all constituencies of the district, he informed the party chief.

“We couldn’t get a ticket in the first list but are hopeful that the party would announce the names of the candidates for Srikakulam district in the second list,” Mr. Chandramohan said.

Meanwhile, senior gynaecologist Daneti Sridhar resigned from the YSRCP and joined the JSP. Dr Sridhar, who has been active in the YSRCP for the last five years, could not get the Srikakulam MP ticket, although the party high command reportedly assured him one. He has met Mr. Pawan Kalyan, explained his credentials and sought JSP’s Palasa Assembly ticket.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Jana Sena Party / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

