Jana Sena march in Vizag tomorrow

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will undertake a march here on Sunday against the new sand policy as it adversely impacted the workers in the construction sector.

Addressing the media here on Friday, party leader and Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagendra Babu said, “There are about 2.8 lakh workers who are dependent on the construction industry. The sand policy has adversely affected them.”

“The policy has brought the industry to a halt and the workers have gone jobless,” he said, and added that seven to eight workers had committed suicide unable to make both ends meet.

Senior party leader Nadendla Manohar said the walk would begin at 3 p.m. from the Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem and conclude at the Mahatma Gandhi statue located opposite the GVMC office.

“Apart from directly affecting the workers in the construction sector, the new policy has a trickling effect on over 110 sectors,” Mr. Manohar said. Critical of the functioning of the YSRCP government, he said, “People had given it a huge mandate. But the government has failed to capitalise on it.”

Mr. Manohar also criticised the comments made by YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy against Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

“It is not fair on the MP’s part to speak in such a language against the leader of a political party,” he said.

JSP leader Kona Tata Rao said that leaders of parties such as the BJP, the TDP and the Left had been requested to join the walk.