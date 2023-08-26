Jagan’s reign is drawing to a close in Andhra Pradesh as TDP’s graph is on the rise, says Chandrababu Naidu

August 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has insisted that Chief Minister Y.S. the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reign is drawing to a close in Andhra Pradesh going by the findings of the India Today-C Voter survey, which has “rightly predicted that the TDP will win at least 15 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections by riding on the prevailing anti-incumbency factor.”

Addressing a meeting at the part office at Mangalagiri on August 26 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu said that the Chief Minister was making a tall claim that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would retain power as he was blind to the reality.

The TDP’s victory in the recent MLC and gram panchayat elections was proof of the party’s imminent rise to the helm in about seven months when the elections were due to be held, Mr. Naidu observed, and announced the launch of a 45-day campaign against the government’s failures, titled ‘Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee - Babu Bharosa’, on September 1.

Visit to households at booth level

Mr. Naidu said that as part of the campaign, the TDP workers would visit all the households at the booth level with a target to “update the records” of the three-crore voters. Party in-charges would organise rallies and public meetings at 60 places in each Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu said, and added that he would address meetings in 30 constituencies.

The party would expand its voter outreach programme later, and as an immediate priority, it would organise ‘Isuka Satyagraha Deekshalu’in the next few days to expose the “large-scale illegal sand mining” taking place in the State.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the TDP would do three times more welfare than what Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed to have done, but not at the cost of development, and recalled that the TDP government had implemented more than 30 welfare schemes, all of which were shelved after the YSRCP came to power.

People were waiting to vote for the TDP having suffered during the YSRCP rule, which became synonymous with corruption and political vengeance, Mr. Naidu said.

The destruction of the capital city project under the guise of decentralisation was a major blunder, and the State’s debt stood at a staggering ₹10 lakh crore due to the fiscal imprudence of the YSRCP government, which bungled on various fronts, he said.

The YSRCP, therefore, deserved to be wiped off the State’s political map, Mr. Naidu said, calling upon the party cadres to be with the people in the run-up to elections in order to expose the ruling party’s electoral frauds, lest the democratic process should be subverted.