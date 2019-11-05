Jagananna Amma Vodi guidelines released

The State government on Monday released detailed guidelines for the implementation of the ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ programme as part of the Navaratnalu poll promises from the academic year 2019-20.

As per the guidelines, issued by Principal Secretary B. Rajsekhar, all mothers or recognised guardians who belong to below poverty line (BPL) households (having white card) sending their child or children studying between Class I and Class XII (intermediate) to any of the recognised educational institution, including government, private aided and private unaided schools and junior colleges, residential schools and colleges in the State are eligible for the scheme. Each mother will be provided with a financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum irrespective of the number of children in that family. Mothers or guardians benefiting from the scheme should ensure at least 75% attendance of their wards.

The beneficiaries should also possess a valid Aadhaar card or should have been applied and verified. In case of orphans and street children, who are admitted in schools through NGOs, the benefit will be extended in consultation with the department concerned. The Central and State government employees and Income Tax payers are not eligible for the scheme.

Monitoring

Beneficiaries should have a savings bank account in a nationalised bank or post office in their location and the money will be deposited to the accounts in January every year till the beneficiary’s ward completes Class XII education. The entire scheme will be monitored through a separate website linked to the portal of the Commissioner, School Education.

Educational officers concerned would release the financial assistance to the bank accounts after cross-checking the applications with the details available with the other departments concerned.

Grama and Ward volunteers will be the focal point for authentication of the data. They will collect details from school and college heads and submit them to the educational officers concerned after verification.

The Commissioner, School Education and the Commissioner, Intermediate Education have been asked to ensure the development of a robust online platform to facilitate the concurrent monitoring of the scheme implementation.