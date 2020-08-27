Jagan vows to develop State on all fronts

A clear vision will pave way for all-round development, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that a far-sighted vision, a clear thinking and an ability to foresee bigger things will pave way for an all-round development of the State.

Addressing a review meeting on the aqua sector and the Animal Husbandry Department at his camp office here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that long-term vision drives growth and ensures equitable development.

"I have seen the travails of people and also the deficiencies in the system and hence, I have decided to bring in revolutionary changes in the governance. Whether it is the establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, implementing Naadu-Needu which are going to change the shape of schools, and improving infrastructure in public health units, I am doing it all with dedication. There is no dearth of funds to implement these projects in education, health and agriculture sectors,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Explaining the 'Naadu-Needu,' scheme, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that quality education remained out of the reach of people and said that his government would change Gross Enrollment Ratio.

In the health sector, the government sanctioned 16 new teaching hospitals, which would take the total number of teaching hospitals to 25 in the State.

"We are going to bring in changes in all departments. I believe that if we go ahead with our plans with a noble intention, God will help us,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras

On the agriculture front, the government established 10,000 RBKs and ensured that all supplies (seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides) were delivered at the doorstep of the farmers. The government brought in an e-cropping system to help farmers in accessing insurance and loans. The government also gave wide publicity on the MInimum Support Price for each crop by putting up posters at the RBKs. An e-marketing platform was established to advise farmers on alternative crops.

Soon, the government would build cold storages and ensure value addition and processing of all commercial crops.

All these revolutionary changes would result in overall welfare of the people of the State, said the Chief Minister.