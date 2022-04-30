Jagan urges Union Minister to sanction 13 new medical colleges

With photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to sanction 13 new medical colleges for Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.

In a meeting with Mr. Mandaviya in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Jagan sought clearance for the medical colleges and also had a brief discussion on the implementation of various healthcare schemes in the State.

He said the State government was keen on and was geared up to complete the construction of the colleges by December 2023 and commence admissions from the 2024 academic year.

The Chief Minister said the bifurcation of the State has deprived the people of tertiary care facilities and asserted that the availability of an adequate number of medical colleges was crucial for providing greater access to tertiary health care and creating a pool of trained manpower.

Mr. Jagan said Andhra Pradesh had 14 medical colleges for 26 districts. Of them, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Bapatla, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Satya Sai and Nandyal districts had no government medical colleges.