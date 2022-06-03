Jagan urges Amit Shah to help resolve bifurcation issues
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the implementation of the decisions, particularly those related to the AP Reorganisation Act, taken at the recent Southern Zonal Council meeting.
The Chief Minister told Mr. Shah that it had been eight years since the unified State of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated but the division of assets and also other bifurcation promises were still pending resolution.
He said the Central government should take urgent steps to sort out the issues and pointed out that the State was looking to it for help in these troubled times.
