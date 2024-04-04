GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan took administration to people’s doorsteps, says Lakshmi Parvathi

Vested interests are casting aspersions on the volunteer system as part of the political agenda of Chandrababu Naidu, says the A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson

April 04, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi and other dignitaries at a seminar on ‘Role of Volunteers in Social Service’ jointly organised by the A.P. Intellectuals Forum and A.P. Editors’ Association in Vijayawada on Thursday.

A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi and other dignitaries at a seminar on ‘Role of Volunteers in Social Service’ jointly organised by the A.P. Intellectuals Forum and A.P. Editors’ Association in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi has said that Telugu Desam Party founder N.T. Rama Rao had tried to take the administration to the people’s doorstep, and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has achieved it through the volunteer system.

“Unfortunately, some former IAS officers and persons with vested interests are casting aspersions on the volunteer system as part of the political agenda set by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. The result is the extreme hardships being caused to the pensioners and beneficiaries of welfare schemes,” she said while participating as the chief guest at a seminar on the ‘Role of Volunteers in Social Service’ jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum (APIF) and Andhra Pradesh Editors’ Association (APEA), here, on April 4 (Thursday).

Ms. Parvathi said that Mr. Naidu and his coterie were jealous of the good work done by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and this was the reason for the conspiracies hatched by them against the YSRCP government.

She vowed to expose the “vicious propaganda” unleashed by Mr. Naidu to defeat the YSRCP in the coming elections. 

APIF president P. Vijay Babu, A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society president Venkat S. Medapati, political analyst L. Sivaram Prasad, APEA president V.V.R. Krishnam Raju and others spoke. Alleging that the volunteers were being projected as the ‘agents of the YSRCP’, they pledged support to them.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

