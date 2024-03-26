GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan to launch ‘Memanta Siddham’ poll campaign at Idupulapaya on March 27

March 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch his poll campaign named ‘Memanta Siddham’ from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on March 27 (Wednesday). 

He will pay homage to his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya around 1 p.m. and embark on the yatra by bus at 1.30 p.m.

The yatra will traverse through several key locations including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), and Potladurthi. Mr. Jagan will address a public meeting scheduled at 4.30 p.m. on the Proddutur bypass road.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Rayalaseema / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.