Jagan to launch distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits in Andhra Pradesh on June 12

June 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to school students for the 2023-24 academic year, at Krosuru of Pedakurapadu constituency in Palnadu district on June 12 (Monday).

The kits will be distributed to 43,10,165 students (Class 1 to 10) of government and aided schools across the State free of cost. The government will be spending ₹1,042.53 crore on the scheme.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the government is distributing the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students. Each student will be given a kit comprising bilingual textbooks, (English content on one page and Telugu version on the opposite page), notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniforms with stitching charges, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, belt and a school bag, Oxford English–Telugu dictionary (for 6th-10th class students) and pictorial dictionary (for 1-5 class students).

The government is providing the kits on the day of the reopening of schools after the summer vacation. The kits undergo quality checks in four stages including that by the Quality Council of India (QCI). In case, there is any problem with the items provided, the students can get them replaced within a week by taking the issue to the notice of their school Principal. They can call the toll-free number 14417 for any other complaints.

Apart from implementing English as a medium of instruction in every school soon, the government is taking steps towards digital education. Providing schools with Interactive Flat Panels with Byju‘s content in over 30,000 classrooms of Class VI to X in schools that are developed in the first phase of Mana Badi Naadu Nedu scheme.

English laboratories

English laboratories are being set up and 10,000 smart TVs are being provided to schools. Interactive Flat Panels will be installed in 15,715 schools developed in the first phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu by July 12. Similarly, another 22,344 schools will be provided with Interactive Flat Panels by December 21, while the remaining 15,000 schools will get it in the third phase.

Byju’s content

The government is providing free tabs with Byju‘s content to Class VIII students and free Byju‘s content to students of Class IV to X. From the ensuing academic year, even Intermediate students will be provided with Byju‘s content. Over 45,000 schools are to be equipped with internet services through BSNL and AP Fibernet.

An MoU was signed with American organisation “Education Testing Services” (ETS) to train students in English proficiency from the primary level, to conduct TOEFL Primary and TOEFL junior examinations and award an American Certificate in every school from this academic year.