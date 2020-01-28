‘Jagan showing his true colours’

Telugu Desam Party leaders on Monday came down on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision to dissolve the Legislative Council.

Addressing a media conference at the party office soon after Mr. Jagan moved a resolution to this effect in the Assembly, senior party leader and former Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the CM should seek a fresh mandate over his governance.

Mr. Jagan was trying to undo the legacy of former CM and his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had revived the Council, the TDP leader said, adding the unilateral action showed the former’s immaturity.

“This action will be regretted by the CM as he is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The Council consists of learned men and women, with experience in public life. By dissolving the Council, the CM is showing his true colours,’’ said Mr. Atchannaidu.

TDP floor leader in the Assembly Nimmala Ramanaidu said: “Dissolution of the Council amounts to suppressing the voice of BCs, SCs, STa and minorities as most of the MLCs are from BC and minority communities. The BCs will never forgive Mr. Jagan for taking this drastic and unprecedented decision,’’ said Mr. Ramanaidu.