Jagan should take action against Gorantla: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu fired salvos at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking action against YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav, who is allegedly involved in an objectionable video call. The TDP organised World Adivasi Day at the party office on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu said the Chief Minister should have taken action and suspended the MP. As the Chief Minister and party president, Mr Jagan should condemn, and pull up erring leaders. Instead, efforts were being made to save MP, he alleged. Also, caste was being used as a shield to cover up their uncivilised behaviour, he alleged. The behaviour of the YSRCP leaders, including its MPs and MLAs was shameful. One should do politics with self-respect, but now all shameless persons were entering the political arena, he said.

Greeting all the tribal people on the occasion of Adivasi Divas, Mr. Naidu said the ruling dispensations should treat tribal people living in Agency areas and those having their habitations in the mainland on an equal basis. Prominent days such as Adivasi Divas were celebrated only to protect the rights of the tribal people, to instil confidence among them and to bring awareness among the community, he said, adding, the development took place in Agency areas only during the TDP regime.

He said that the TDP government organised several programmes and celebrated World Tribal Day at Araku by mobilising all sections of tribal community to bring awareness among them. Schools were set up in the Agency belts only when N.T. Rama Rao was Chief Minister and a 14-point plan was brought in for the overall progress of the community, he added.