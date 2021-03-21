‘Jagan revelling in political vendetta’

‘State’s ranking in socio-economic indicators has slipped’

TDP Floor leader in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is revelling in political vendetta while the State’s ranking in various socio-economic indicators has slipped in recent times.

In a release, Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that while unemployment increased by 24%, poverty rose to 20%. The State’s ranking in the Human Development Index fell to 27 due to the “failure of the YSRCP government.” The Gini coefficient stood at 34%, he said.

The government should focus on attracting investments and providing jobs to the youth instead of taking retrograde policy decisions.

“Unruly elements are ruling the roost, which is evident from the rise in the number of rowdy-sheets opened by the police,” he said. “Law and order has become fragile, as the government has turned a blind eye to the atrocities being committed by miscreants at the behest of the ruling party leaders,” he alleged.