Jagan relying on money power to win elections, alleges Naidu

‘Police being used to suppress voices of dissent’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was “suppressing the voices of dissent” through police action.

Addressing an election meeting here, Mr. Naidu accused the police of dancing to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tune.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is relying on money power to win the municipal elections. A vote for YSRCP means a vote for increasing municipal and water taxes,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Asking the people to oppose the “anti-people” policies of the YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu urged them to vote for the TDP candidates in all the wards in Kurnool.

“The YSRCP had spent ₹80 crore in the panchayat elections in Chittoor,” he alleged, and vowed to ensure the TDP’s victory in all the 14 Assembly constituencies in Chittoor district.

“The government is using the police to suppress the voices of dissent. I had gone to stop forcible withdrawals in Chittoor, but I was confined to the Renigunta airport,” he alleged.

If voted to power, Mr. Naidu said that NTR Housing units would be give free of cost to all the eligible.

The YSRCP government had stopped the assistance provided to students under various schemes during the TDP term, he said. Anna Cantees too were closed down, he alleged.