Jagan relying on money power to win elections, alleges Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was “suppressing the voices of dissent” through police action.
Addressing an election meeting here, Mr. Naidu accused the police of dancing to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tune.
“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is relying on money power to win the municipal elections. A vote for YSRCP means a vote for increasing municipal and water taxes,” Mr. Naidu alleged.
Asking the people to oppose the “anti-people” policies of the YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu urged them to vote for the TDP candidates in all the wards in Kurnool.
“The YSRCP had spent ₹80 crore in the panchayat elections in Chittoor,” he alleged, and vowed to ensure the TDP’s victory in all the 14 Assembly constituencies in Chittoor district.
“The government is using the police to suppress the voices of dissent. I had gone to stop forcible withdrawals in Chittoor, but I was confined to the Renigunta airport,” he alleged.
If voted to power, Mr. Naidu said that NTR Housing units would be give free of cost to all the eligible.
The YSRCP government had stopped the assistance provided to students under various schemes during the TDP term, he said. Anna Cantees too were closed down, he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath