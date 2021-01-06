Jagan pays rich tributes to Challa, consoles family members

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich floral tributes to Member of Legislative Council Challa Ramakrishna Reddy at his house at Owk on Wednesday and interacted with family members of the deceased YSRCP leader.

People gathered in large numbers on the entire route from helipad on Owk outskirts to Challa Bhavan, where a large portrait of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy was put up. The MLC had succumbed to complications of the COVID19 recently while being treated in a hospital in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister consoled the family members including wife Challa Sridevi, son Bhagiratha Reddy and siblings Rameshwar, Raghunath and Prabhakar Reddy. Bhagiratha Reddy introduced the family member (25 in all) to the Chief Minister and he in turn interacted in batches with daughters, granssons, and sons-in-law promising all support from the party in this hour of grief. He promised to continue the good work done by Challa Ramakrishna Reddy for the development of Owk.

Mr. Jagan arrived by a special plane at Orvakal Airport and from there took a helicopter to the Owk village and arrived at 12.30 p.m. and after spending more than 30 minutes in the house, left Orvakal Airport at 1.45 p.m. The Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, Government whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan and others accompanied the CM. District Collector G. Veerapandian and Kurnool Commissioner D.K. Balaji welcomed the CM at the airport along with Superintendnet of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.