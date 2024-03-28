GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan obstructed CBI probe, is protecting Viveka killers, alleges Varla Ramaiah

The TDP leader asks why Jagan scrapped SIT and transferred then Kadapa SP Abhishek Mohanty who was heading the investigation team

March 28, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah claimed that it was an open secret that the alleged killers of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy were moving closely with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had been making the wild allegation from the day when the former MP was hacked in his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, that the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the offence. 

He accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of obstructing the CBI probe, saying that it would have otherwise exposed the alleged conspirators, including Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, and their henchmen who allegedly committed the murder and have been trying to hush up the case.

In fact, it was at Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s behest that the murder-accused were being protected, and he knew everything about the murder like the back of his hand, Mr. Ramaiah alleged at a press conference on March 28 (Thursday).

He sought to know why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had scrapped the SIT that was instituted by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, and the reasons for transferring then Kadapa SP Abhishek Mohanty who was heading it (the SIT) and booking a case on the CBI SP Ram Singh. 

He alleged that Dastagiri, who turned approver, was tortured and continued to face trouble from the powers that be, while insisting that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had prior information about the murder, and that he owed an explanation for doing an about turn on his demand for a CBI inquiry after becoming the CM. “If Jagan orders that the culprits should be arrested, the CBI will put them behind the bars within no time,” Mr. Ramaiah said.

