Jagan neglected development in Chittoor, says TDP MP candidate Daggumalla

The retired IRS official participates in a door-to-door campaign with Naidu in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Monday

March 25, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Daggumalla Prasada Rao.

Daggumalla Prasada Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Telugu Desam Party Chittoor Lok Sabha candidate Daggumalla Prasada Rao has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of neglecting the development of the Chittoor district over the past five years.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kuppam alongside TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Prasada Rao, a retired IRS official from Bapatla district, highlighted the pressing issues of Chittoor district, including high unemployment, problems faced by weavers and the agricultural issues leading to a slowing down of the local economy.

He suggested that the proximity of Chittoor district to Chennai and Bengaluru made it an ideal location for promoting Information Technology and promised to work towards strengthening the dairy sector in the district. Later, he participated in a door-to-door campaign with Mr. Naidu in the Kuppam Assembly constituency.

