Jagan Mohan Reddy stands in queue, prays at Tirumala

Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on his thanksgiving visit to the sacred town after his landslide victory in the elections, on Wednesday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Clad in traditional silk dhoti and a white shirt, Mr. Reddy preferred reaching the temple along the Vaikuntam queue like any other common devotees. He obliged to the request of Srivari Seva volunteers who applied 'namam' on his forehead.

While the TTD Executive officer Anilkumar Singhal accompanied him all the way into the temple from the Padmavati guest house Tirumala JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju received him at the Vaikuntam complex.

Mr. Reddy stood for about ten minutes and paid his obeisance to the presiding deity. The chief priest also honoured him with 'Sesha vastrams' of the deity. As he went around the precincts of the temple, the priests explained him about the significance of the presiding deity and importance of the town.

Later at the Ranganayakula mandapam inside the main temple, the priests showered Vedasirvachanams on him while the authorities presented the memento and laddu prasadam.

As he emerged out of the temple complex, the pilgrims greeted him with loud cheers as Mr. Reddy responded to them with folded hands sporting a broad smile on his face.

After having his breakfast at the Padmavati Guest House, Mr. Reddy motored down to Tirupati airport from where he flew to his native Kadapa district. He will be offering prayers at Kadapa Darga and CSI Church at Idupulapaya later in the day.