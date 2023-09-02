Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan congratulate ISRO on Aditya L-1 success

September 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of Aditya L-1, India’s maiden solar mission, and wished it would take the country’s space technology to greater heights.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message that Aditya L-1 marked a historic milestone as India’s first space observatory tasked with studying the Sun. It served as a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology and research.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said the ISRO deserved rich accolades for successfully dispatching Aditya L-1 solar observatory into space and the Modi government must also be appreciated for extending great support to ISRO in its endeavour to breach the frontiers of space science.