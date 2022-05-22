Jagan meets WEF founder, corporate leaders, Adani at Davos
CM inaugurates A.P. Pavilion set up by State Economic Development Board
VIJAYAWADA
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had an interaction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab and separate meetings with the who’s who of the corporate world at Davos in Switzerland on Sunday.
Foremost among the business leaders whom the Chief Minister called on include Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who currently figures in the list of the world’s 10 richest persons.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy then had parleys with WEF heads Shyam Bishen (Healthcare) and Pedro Gomez (Mobility and Sustainability) and Boston Consulting Group global chairman Hans Paul Burkner.
He also met Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, and inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion set up by the AP Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) at the venue of the WEF annual meeting.
A.P. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and EDB CEO J.V.N. Subramanyam were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.
