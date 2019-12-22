Jagan launches scheme for handloom weavers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched ‘Nethanna Nestham’ at Dharmavaram of Anantapur district. The scheme aims to extending an aid of ₹24,000 every year for each handloom weaver family that is currently running a loom.

Speaking at a public meeting organised to launch the scheme, Mr. Jagan said many handloom weavers were under great financial distress. “During my padayatra, I have seen your problems. Many handloom weavers are either suffering from poverty or are under stress owing to heavy debt,” he said.

The scheme plans to provide financial aid to about 85,000 families across the State for five years. The total amount a family would get by the end of the term would be ₹1.2 lakh.

Mr. Jagan announced that 57 weavers had committed suicide in Dharmavaram from 2014 to 2018. He criticised the former TDP government for ignoring the plight of weavers. The Chief Minister announced ex gratia to all the families of the deceased, and added that the cheques would be delivered to them by public representatives and authorities.

Continuing his attack on the TDP, Mr. Jagan alleged that APCO was “corrupted” by the former government. “We have launched an investigation, and will revive the cooperative,” he said.

‘Backbone classes’

Mr. Jagan said the government was committed to the uplift of the BC communities in the State. “BCs are not backward classes, but backbone classes,” he said.

Talking about reservation, he said that SC, ST, BC, and Minorities had been getting priority in all positions. He added that his 60% of his cabinet comprised SC,ST, BC and Minorities.

On the works done since his coming to power, Mr. Jagan said that Rythu Bharosa and Matsyakara Bharosa were launched. “The allocation for pensions has been increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,500 crore,” he added.

Talking about the schemes to be launched in the future, he said that Amma Vodi would be launched by January 9. Moreover, he said that 25 lakh poor people would get houses by Ugadi.

After the public meet, the Chief Minister cut a cake to celebrate his birthday.