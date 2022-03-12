Jagan ignoring A.P. High Court directive on Amaravati, says Congress

‘Government is turning a blind eye to development of capital region’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Saturday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of turning a blind eye to the development of the capital region in Amaravati, despite the High Court directive in this regard.

Mr. Sailajanath, in a statement, alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was never in favour of the idea of Amaravati to continue as the State capital. “However, he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) is expected to adhere to the court orders, which does not seem to be the case,” he said, reminding that the High Court had asked the government to develop the Amaravati region as per the master plan within six months and develop layouts in the land given by the farmers within three months and hand them over developed plots.

“The Chief Minister has pledged the interests of the State to save his own skin from in the multiple corruption cases filed against him,” he said.

‘No credibility in Budget’

Meanwhile, APCC working president N. Thulasi Reddy said the Budget presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath lacked credibility.

Speaking to the media, he said there was ‘enormous gap’ between the claims made by the YSRCP government and its actions. “More funds are being spent on the sectors for which less or no allocations have been made,” he said.

He further said the Chief Minister, who garnered people’s votes in the elections promising total prohibition in the State, had earned excise revenue to the tune of ₹6,200 crore in the first year itself.