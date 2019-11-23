Jagan has no right to talk of austerity: Yanamala

The former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to speak about austerity measures, having allegedly spent a whopping ₹16 crore on his camp office and various facilities there.

He described the huge expenditure (estimated to be ₹8,000 crore per annum) entailed by salaries payable to four lakh employees of the ward and village secretaries and volunteers who were activists of the ruling party, as unproductive.

It was to deflect the people’s attention from the financial mess that Mr. Jagan was blaming the TDP Government, which did its best to overcome the crisis created by bifurcation, he observed.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu stated in a press release that the government had taken many retrograde steps that derailed the economy which was far better in the last five years when TDP was in power.

There were many other things that reflect the inefficiency of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government, and Mr. Jagan appeared to be in no mood to listen to the sane voices within the establishment and his own party.

Capital

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the TDP was thankful to the Central government for depicting Amaravati as the State capital in the new political map of India. On the other hand, the YSRCP pushed the capital city project into jeopardy. As a consequence, investors started pulling out of the State, he alleged.