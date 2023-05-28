Jagan has ignored all major projects including Amaravati and Polavaram, says Balakrishna

May 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ignored all the major projects including the capital city of Amaravati and Polavaram irrigation project.

Launching a scathing attack against the Chief Minister during the birth centenary celebrations of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao in Rajamahendravaram on May 28 (Sunday), Mr. Balakrishna likened Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘Ravana of Andhra Pradesh’.

“Atrocities and attacks on the opposition party leaders have become a policy of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is never bothered about the development of the State,” alleged Mr. Balakrishna.

The TDP MLA and party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu offered floral tributes to a statue of NTR in Rajamahendravaram.

‘A library of acting’

Referring to NTR, Mr. Balakrishna said, “ My father was a library of acting. He had brought fame to the Telugu people across the globe. NTR’s journey remains a period of political enlightenment in the history of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishna recalled NTR’s major policies, he said providing one kilogram of rice for ₹2 to the people had assured food security. Mr. Balakrishna, Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders felicitated fans of NTR on the occasion.