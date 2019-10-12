Jagan fulfilling promises is making TDP jittery: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said here on Friday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been fulfilling all his promises, which is making the TDP jittery.

Addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli, Mr. Satyanarayana said the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had not been thinking in the right way.

“Mr. Naidu is day dreaming that he will come back to power. He claims that he had brought in the system of village secretariat, Arogyasri and is even threatening officers. This government will not tolerate any one who is creating a law and order problem, and it has even sent its MLA to remand. During the TDP government’s tenure, MLAs got away even after assaulting public servants,” Mr. Satyanarayana quipped.

The Minister made light of comments made by Naidu. “Had former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ever felt threatened by you (Naidu)? In fact Naidu has feared Dr. Reddy and later joined hands with the Congress to keep Jagan Reddy out of power,’’ Mr. Satyanarayana said.

The Minister said the YSRCP government had been striving to deliver on its welfare policies as the previous government left it with bad finances. The previous government has tampered with land records in Visakhapatnam and had even tampered with records after Hudhud cyclone. Even after repeated complaints, the previous TDP government failed to take action, he alleged.

He said that bad financial management had created a mounting debt on this government.

Capital works

On Capital Amaravati, he said the previous government had spent ₹30,000 crore on development works after taking 33,000 acres of land. “We are in the process of registering lands for 40,000 farmers and we will take further action based on the report of the committee. The previous government did not heed to the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan panel,” he said.