Jagan to visit Sarada Peetham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the anniversary celebrations of the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham and seek the blessings of its head Sri Swaroopanandendra on Monday.

He is scheduled to reach the city at 10.10 a.m. and proceed to the peetham at Chinamushidiwada. He will return to Vijayawada after spending time at the ashram for about an hour.

Mr. Reddy had met Sri Swaroopanandendra before and after becoming the Chief Minister.

There is a buzz that Mr. Reddy may discuss with the seer his decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital and the hurdles being faced in implementing the three capitals plan.

A host of political leaders and officials are expected to attend the annual function at the peetham.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao had also paid a visit to the peetham after his re-election.