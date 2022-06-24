Jagan extends support to NDA presidential candidate

YSRCP MPs Vijaya Sai Reddy and Midhun Reddy will join Droupadi Murmu when she files her nomination today

Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said his party will support Droupadi Murmu’s candidature | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins.

In an official statement, Mr. Jagan said Ms. Murmu’s candidature falls in line with the emphasis his party has always given to the representation of the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.

However, the Chief Minister will not be able to attend the filing of nominations by Ms. Murmu on Friday due to the previously scheduled cabinet meeting. Instead, Rajya Sabha member and the party’s parliamentary affairs leaders Vijaya Sai Reddy and Lok Sabha member Midhun Reddy will attend, the statement added.