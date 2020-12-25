Jagan extends Christmas, Vaikunta Ekadasi wishes

At the same time, he expressed pain at the government’s inability to distribute 8300 pattas in his home constituency of Pulivendula in view of certain legal hassles.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Christmas as well as Vaikunta Ekadasi wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, as the two auspicious events coincided on Friday.

On the last leg of his three-day tour of his native district, Mr. Reddy took part in the Christmas festivities at CSI Church in his home town of Pulivendula along with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharathi and other family members. He cut the cake along with his mother and released the new year calendar brought out by the church. Addressing the devout, he said the government chose this day to launch the massive state-wide programme to distribute 31 lakh house sites to the poor, in view of its spiritual significance. At the same time, he expressed pain at the government’s inability to distribute 8300 pattas in his home constituency of Pulivendula in view of certain legal hassles.

Recalling the petition moved in the court over the distribution of land belonging to the APIIC as house pattas to the poor, he pointed out that the APIIC lands also belonged to the state government. The Chief Minister expressed determination to overcome the legal hassles and soon distribute the three lakh pattas kept pending on various grounds. Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, in-charge Minister A. Suresh, former MLA A. Amarnath Reddy participated, while Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan supervised security arrangements.

Later, he reached the helipad developed at Bhakarapuram and flew to Kadapa airport, from where he left for Rajamahendravaram. Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and other officials gave a traditional farewell to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the airport.