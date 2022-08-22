Andhra Pradesh

Jagan calls on President Murmu

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday. He congratulated her on being elected to the country’s highest Constitutional office.

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and its floor leader in the Lok Sabha P. Mithun Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister, who also met Union Minister of Power R.K. Singh.


