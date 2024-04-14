Jagan bus yatra to be conducted in Rajamahendravaram on April 16

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 14, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s bus yatra will reach Rajamahendravaram city on April 16.  In an official release, Rajamahendravaram MP Maragani Bharat said that the bus yatra would enter the city via Gammon bridge and cover the city.

