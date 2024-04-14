Jagan bus yatra to be conducted in Rajamahendravaram on April 16

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s bus yatra will reach Rajamahendravaram city on April 16. In an official release, Rajamahendravaram MP Maragani Bharat said that the bus yatra would enter the city via Gammon bridge and cover the city.
April 14, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s bus yatra will reach Rajamahendravaram city on April 16. In an official release, Rajamahendravaram MP Maragani Bharat said that the bus yatra would enter the city via Gammon bridge and cover the city.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.