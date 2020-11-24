Jagan asks officials to be on high alert

Control rooms set up in district collectorates; NDRF, SDRF teams rushed to coastal mandals

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police regarding the situation in the wake of cyclone Nivar, and asked them to be on high alert when the storm crosses the coast.

During the meeting held at his camp office, Mr. Jagan said though the cyclone was not going to touch Andhra Pradesh directly, it would have impact in areas closer to Tamil Nadu.

Nellore, Chittoor, some parts of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts and coastal areas of Prakasam, are likely to receive heavy rainfall, Mr. Jagan said and added that winds with speeds of 65 to 75 kmph were expected.

Crops

Mr. Jagan said measures should be taken to protect crops and information should be sent to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Farmers should be educated on protecting the harvested crops, and standing crops shouldn’t be harvested in wake of the cyclone, he said and added care should be taken to prevent loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister said ponds could overflow due to heavy rains and continuous monitoring should be done and precautionary measures taken. He asked officials to utilise the services of village secretariat employees and volunteers and keep the NDRF and SDRF teams ready.

Officials were told to keep ready power poles for immediate restoration in case of power outage. He said control rooms working 24 hours should be set up in each district collectorate and at mandal centres.

A booklet outlining the steps to be taken during a cyclone had been made available at all village secretariats and the information should be shared with staff and the public, he said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on setting up relief and rehabilitation camps wherever required in Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

Collectors, SPs and other officials from East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts participated in the video conference.

High alert

District authorities are on high alert as the cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm late on Wednesday. Helplines have been set up in all districts.

Fishermen in Nellore and Prakasam disticts, who had ventured into the sea, rushed back as squally wind conditions prevailed. Sea water advanced up to 100 metres in the coastal mandals. NDRF and State Disaster Response Force teams were rushed to the coastal mandals.

Officials in Chittoor district are focussing on areas prone to water-logging and tree falls. Vigil has also been mounted at Araniyar reservoir and rivulets and causeways. Irrigation officials had lifted the gates of Araniyar project and released 1,000 cusecs of water on Tuesday evening, in view of heavy rain prediction. Fishermen Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been advised not to venture into the sea.

In Guntur district, 16 multi-purpose rehabilitation centres were being set up in coastal mandals to evacuate in case of emergency.